Yurov was selected first overall by the 24th in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Yurov is skilled and works hard, but his game is hard to read. He was dominant against his age group-- his U18 performance was as good as Shane Wright's or Ivan Miroshnichenko's. But his ice time was limited in the KHL this season, so it's hard to gauge his development. Still, Yurov has electric hands and can dazzle with the puck, and can put defenders on their heels with his speed. Couple that with good vision, strength in possession and the ability to kill penalties, and there's little downside to his game. Yurov is a middle-six winger with second-line upside, and he could end up being in the top 10 in a redraft in a few years.