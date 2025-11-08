Yurov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Yurov had been a healthy scratch for the first three games of November after going scoreless in his previous five outings. The 21-year-old hasn't been given much of a chance to make an impact from the Wild's fourth line, and it'll be tougher for him to move up now that the team is missing only Nico Sturm (back) among its usual forwards. Yurov has two goals, nine shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 11 appearances.