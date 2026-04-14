Yurov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Yurov centered the first line in a heavily rotated Wild lineup. The 22-year-old will likely be back in the bottom six to start the playoffs. His goal Monday snapped an 11-game slump that also saw him sit out twice as a healthy scratch. Yurov is at 11 goals, 26 points (three on the power play), 76 shots on net, 58 hits, 43 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 72 appearances. He has the potential to become a multi-category contributor in fantasy, but it could take a couple more years for that potential to be realized.