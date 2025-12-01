Yurov will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Tuesday but is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will travel with the team, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Yurov had been filling a first-line role prior to suffering his undisclosed injury, a spot that will now be filled by Ryan Hartman. With Yurov on the shelf, the Wild recalled Hunter Haight from the minors and could deploy the youngster against the Oilers. For his part, Yurov has generated three goals, including two game winners, on 25 shots in 21 outings for Minnesota.