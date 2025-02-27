Yurov underwent ankle surgery Thursday and is expected to be back in time for the KHL playoffs, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Yurov was selected 24th overall in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Wild and is expected to cross the pond at the conclusion of the KHL playoffs. He could play the remainder of the season with AHL Iowa and compete for a job with Minnesota during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 46 games with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL this season.