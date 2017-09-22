Wild's Dante Salituro: Sent down to AHL Iowa
Salituro (shoulder) was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Salituro bounced all over the place last season -- logging games primarily in the OHL but also suiting up with a pair of ECHL clubs and AHL Cleveland. Having been acquired via trade over the summer, the center will no doubt be hoping to avoid racking up the frequent-flyer miles and stick with the Iowa Wild. Per NHL rules, the 20-year-old must have been medically cleared prior to being sent down to the minors, so his shoulder should be ready to go for the 2017-18 campaign.
