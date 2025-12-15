Jiricek exited Sunday's game against the Bruins due to a lower-body injury, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach John Hynes didn't have an update on Jiricek's status following Sunday's matchup, so the defenseman's status for Tuesday's game against the Capitals isn't yet clear. Jiricek saw a relatively normal workload prior to his departure, as he logged 12:52 of ice time. If Jiricek is unable to suit up against Washington, Matt Kiersted will be a candidate to enter the lineup.