Jiricek has been reassigned to AHL Iowa by the Wild, the team announced Sunday.

Jiricek has bounced back-and-forth between Iowa and Minnesota all season long, and that will continue with his latest demotion. With the Wild's preferred top-six defensemen healthy and Matt Kiersted serving as the seventh defenseman, the Wild likely want to see the 22-year-old play rather than be a healthy scratch. Jiricek has no points in 18 games in the NHL this season.