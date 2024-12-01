Jiricek was summoned from AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Jiricek should get a chance to play regularly for Minnesota after being acquired from Columbus on Saturday. The 21-year-old defender has one assist, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and six hits in six NHL outings this season.
More News
-
Wild's David Jiricek: Traded Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Headed down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Grabs helper in season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Summoned from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Sent back to AHL•