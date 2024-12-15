Chisholm logged an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Chisholm has gone a bit quiet on offense with two points over his last 10 games, which is how long he's been in the lineup since he was last scratched. The 24-year-old has carved out a bottom-four role and also sees some power-play time on the second unit. For the season, he has a goal, six helpers, 30 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Chisholm's spot in the lineup should be fairly safe -- the Wild welcomed back Jonas Brodin (upper body) but will be without Jacob Middleton (hand) into the new year.