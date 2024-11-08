Chisholm notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Chisholm was scratched versus the Kings on Tuesday before replacing Jon Merrill in the lineup for Thursday's game. Chisholm made a near-immediate impact, setting up his defense partner, Zach Bogosian, for a tally just 2:22 into the game. Through nine outings this season, Chisholm has two assists, seven shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while filling a third-pairing role. He's not a lock for the Wild's lineup, and that makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.