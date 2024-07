Chisholm signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Minnesota on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.

Chisholm contributed three goals, six assists, 29 shots on net and 38 blocked shots across 31 regular-season appearances between the Wild and Jets in 2023-24. The 24-year-old defender should be able to claim a bottom-pairing role with Minnesota going into the 2024-25 campaign.