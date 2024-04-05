Chisholm scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Chisholm cut the Avs lead to 3-2 midway through the second period, beating Justus Annunen from the circle on the man advantage. It's Chisholm's first goal since his debut with Minnesota on Feb. 17 -- the 24-year-old blueliner had just four assists in 20 games coming into Thursday's contest despite seeing steady power-play minutes. Overall, Chisholm has two goals and seven points in 24 games between the Wild and Jets this season.