Chisholm has resolved his visa issues, practicing with the Wild on Wednesday but won't play versus Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Chisholm hasn't practiced for two weeks, so the Wild wanted to get him some more ice time before giving him a crack at the lineup. In fact, the blueliner has appeared in just two NHL games this season, in which he averaged just 11:33 of ice time, so he is far from a lock to play even once up to full speed.