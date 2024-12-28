Chisholm logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Chisholm picked up his second assist over 12 contests in December. The 24-year-old helped out on Marcus Foligno's game-tying goal at 11:33 of the third period. Chisholm has done fine in a bottom-four role this season, collecting eight points, 35 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 30 appearances. That's roughly in line with the nine points in 31 contests he had between Winnipeg and Minnesota in 2023-24.