The Wild sent Baribeau to AHL Iowa on Monday.

The 21-year-old will begin the season in AHL Iowa, as he went 1-2-0 in four appearances last season with the club, supplying a 3.44 GAA and .875 save percentage over that span. Baribeau could figure to see extra minutes in the ECHL as well, but he's unlikely to see any time in the NHL during the 2021 season.