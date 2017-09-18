Play

Wild's Dereck Baribeau: Inks entry-level contract

Baribeau signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Minnesota on Monday.

Baribeau clearly impressed team brass at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament -- he posted a .875 save percentage and 3.65 GAA in two outings -- and has been rewarded with an ELC. The 18-year-old will almost certainly return to the QMJHL for the upcoming campaign.

