Wild's Devan Dubnyk: 28 saves get the job done Thursday

Dubnyk stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over the Canadiens.

Dubnyk hasn't been great this season, but he was good enough Thursday to get the Wild past a slumping Habs' squad. Things do appear to be looking up for the veteran, as he's picked up victories in each of his last three appearances and has looked much better overall. Looking past the slow start, the 31-year-old is locked into the starting role and capable of posting some very strong numbers, so keep him rolling.