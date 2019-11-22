Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Absence to extend

Dubnyk (family) won't make the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has been away from the team since Wednesday dealing with a family matter, and the team is still unsure as to when he'll return. In his stead, Alex Stalock will continue to be deployed as the team's No. 1 netminder, and call up Kaapo Kahkonen could make his NHL debut early next week.