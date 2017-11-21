Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four in overtime loss

Dubnyk saved just 21 of 24 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

After recording three straight shutouts, Dubnyk has now allowed four goals in consecutive outings, and his four-game winning streak was snapped Monday. The Wild were dealing with a number of key injuries early this season, but with the lineup nearly back to full health, Dubnyk should continue to be a solid fantasy asset in most settings. He'll take an 8-6-2 record, .918 save percentage and 2.57 GAA into his next start, which will likely come on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday.