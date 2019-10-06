Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Another tough matchup Saturday

Dubnyk will start Saturday in Colorado, Wild media relations director Aaron Sickman reports.

Dubnyk was beaten for four goals on 31 shots by the Predators in his first game, and the Wild team in front of him is likely to be on its heels again, as the Avalanche sport arguably the best top line in the league with Nathan MacKinnon centering Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. With 12 other games in this slate, this could be a good time to turn to an alternative to the workhorse netminder if you have one.