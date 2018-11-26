Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back at practice Monday

Dubnyk (illness) returned to practice Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Dubnyk healthy, he is a near lock to be between the pipes versus Arizona on Tuesday, especially if backup Alex Stalock has picked up the same bug that has been going through the team. The 32-year-old Dubnyk has struggle recently, as he is 2-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA in his previous five outings. The Saskatchewan native will be looking for win No. 10 of the year if he does in fact square off with the Yotes.