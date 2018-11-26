Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back at practice Monday
Dubnyk (illness) returned to practice Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Dubnyk healthy, he is a near lock to be between the pipes versus Arizona on Tuesday, especially if backup Alex Stalock has picked up the same bug that has been going through the team. The 32-year-old Dubnyk has struggle recently, as he is 2-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA in his previous five outings. The Saskatchewan native will be looking for win No. 10 of the year if he does in fact square off with the Yotes.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will face Coyotes on Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will return to practice Monday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Officially ruled out Friday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Under the weather•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shaky outing nets no-decision•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Matching up against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...