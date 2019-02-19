Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back in crease Tuesday

Dubnyk will draw the start against the visiting Ducks on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has been atrocious in February, accumulating a 1-4-2 record to go along with a 3.26 GAA and .884 save percentage in seven starts. The 32-year-old luckily draws a great matchup against the league's worst offense.

