Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back in crease Tuesday
Dubnyk will draw the start against the visiting Ducks on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has been atrocious in February, accumulating a 1-4-2 record to go along with a 3.26 GAA and .884 save percentage in seven starts. The 32-year-old luckily draws a great matchup against the league's worst offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...