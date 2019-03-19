Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back in net Tuesday

Dubnyk will patrol the crease against the visiting Avalanche on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk received a rare day off Sunday against the Islanders, with the Wild managing to pick up a point behind Alex Stalock's 17-save effort in a 3-2 overtime loss. The five-game homestand will wrap up Tuesday, as Dubnyk prepares to face an Avalanche team that ranks fifth in road scoring at 3.31 goals per game.