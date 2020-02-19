Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back in net Wednesday

Dubnyk will defend the road net Wednesday against the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Alex Stalock has started the last three games for the Wild, but Dubnyk will re-enter the blue paint for this Western Conference clash. The 33-year-old Dubnyk has been inconsistent on the road this year with an .891 save percentage and 4-8-0 record, and getting back on track will be difficult. The Canucks rank fourth with 3.55 goals per home contest, and the trade addition of Tyler Toffoli will help alleviate the loss of Brock Boeser (ribs).