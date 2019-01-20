Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back in win column

Dubnyk stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue jackets.

An Artemi Panarin power-play goal in the second period was the only puck to get past Dubnyk, but he had to make some big saves throughout the night despite the low volume of shots sent his way. The veteran netminder has had a roller coaster January but he's back on track right now, allowing only one goal in 112 minutes over his last two outings.