Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Bad month continues
Dubnyk surrendered three goals on 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
Dubnyk received no help from his teammates, keeping them in the game until the Ducks tallied three goals in the last six minutes. Dubnyk's record sinks to 21-21-5, with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Wild next play on the road against the Rangers on Thursday.
