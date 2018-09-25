Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beaten five times in preseason loss

Dubnyk stopped 32 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Stars.

None of the Wild's top-four defensemen suited up for this one, but Dubnyk wasn't at his sharpest either. The 32-year-old still has a week and a half to shake off the last of his summer rust before resuming his duties as Minnesota's No. 1 goalie when the club kicks off the regular season Oct. 4 on the road against the Avalanche.