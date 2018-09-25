Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beaten five times in preseason loss
Dubnyk stopped 32 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Stars.
None of the Wild's top-four defensemen suited up for this one, but Dubnyk wasn't at his sharpest either. The 32-year-old still has a week and a half to shake off the last of his summer rust before resuming his duties as Minnesota's No. 1 goalie when the club kicks off the regular season Oct. 4 on the road against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...