Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beats Ducks in overtime
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The veteran netminder turned aside 12 shots in the first period, allowing one goal, but it was relatively easy after that with just 16 shots to handle the rest of the game. Dubnyk did yield the game-tying goal in the third, but the Wild won in overtime. This was exactly the bounce back game fantasy owners wanted to see after Dubnyk yielded four goals in a loss to the Kings on Tuesday. His current GAA is about half a goal higher than last season, but he is still 12-8-2 with a .914 save percentage and a league-leading three shutouts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...