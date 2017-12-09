Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beats Ducks in overtime

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The veteran netminder turned aside 12 shots in the first period, allowing one goal, but it was relatively easy after that with just 16 shots to handle the rest of the game. Dubnyk did yield the game-tying goal in the third, but the Wild won in overtime. This was exactly the bounce back game fantasy owners wanted to see after Dubnyk yielded four goals in a loss to the Kings on Tuesday. His current GAA is about half a goal higher than last season, but he is still 12-8-2 with a .914 save percentage and a league-leading three shutouts.