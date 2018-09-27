Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beats Jets

Dubnyk allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 preseason victory over the Jets on Wednesday.

His numbers weren't quite as good as fantasy owners have become accustomed to, but Dubnyk still won 35 games and posted a .918 save percentage with a 2.52 GAA last season. He will be the workhorse again for the Wild. He should be considered a top 10 fantasy goaltender, but keep in mind the Central division, who he will play the most, is going to be very tough again this season.