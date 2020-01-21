Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes against Wings
Dubnyk will tend the twine for Wednesday's home matchup with Detroit, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk will be back in the crease following three games on the sideline in favor of Alex Stalock. In his last five outings, the veteran Dubnyk went 1-4-0 with a 3.67 GAA and .867 save percentage. A matchup with a Detroit squad that is averaging a league-low 2.12 goals could be what Dubnyk needs to get his season back on track.
