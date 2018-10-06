Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Saturday

Dubnyk will patrol the crease Saturday night against the visiting Golden Knights, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk was let down by his teammates in Thursday's 4-1 season-opening road loss to the Avalanche, but he still managed to push aside 36 of 38 shots for a rather impressive stat line. The towering puck plugger -- he's 6-foot-6 and 224 pounds -- will try for better luck at home. Dubnyk went 22-4-6 with a 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage at Xcel Energy Center last year.