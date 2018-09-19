Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Thursday
Dubnyk will tend the twine for Thursday's preseason clash with Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
If presumptive backup Alex Stalock performs well during preseason, the Wild may decide to lower Dubnyk's workload this season in order to prepare him for a deep postseason run. The Saskatchewan native has reached the 60-game threshold in three straight years and may benefit from lowering that total a bit -- which all depends on Stalock's viability as a No. 2.
