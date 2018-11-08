Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Thursday
Dubnyk will stand tall in the crease versus Los Angeles on Thursday.
Coach Bruce Boudreau may not have named his starting netminder by name, but considering Dubnyk is six inches taller than backup Alex Stalock, it's pretty clear who is getting the nod against the Kings. The veteran will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with San Jose on Tuesday in which he allowed four pucks to find the back of the net on just 22 shots.
