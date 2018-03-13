Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Tuesday

Dubnyk will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Despite dropping his last outing in net, Dubnyk owns a stupendous 7-2-0 record along with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 save percentage over his past nine starts. He's been even better in his four home starts (4-0-0, 1.97 GAA) over that span and will attempt to extend that four-game winning streak Tuesday against an Avalanche club notching 2.90 goals per game since the All-Star break.