Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Tuesday

Dubnyk will guard the cage against the Flyers at home Tuesday, John Shipley of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk has struggled for wins of late, as he is 1-3-3 in his last five outings, despite a decent .910 save percentage. The 32-year-old should hit the 60-game mark for the fourth consecutive season and could push for 30 wins if he can get some offensive support.

More News
Our Latest Stories