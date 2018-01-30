Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Tuesday
Dubnyk will tend twine for Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk struggled in his last outing, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a loss to Pittsburgh, but he'll look to bounce back against a Blue Jackets squad that has averaged just 1.78 goals per game in nine contests since the calendar flip. Overall the veteran backstop has held his own in the last eight games, posting a 5-2-1 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. However, the Wild have been brutal on the road this season, going 9-14-1 -- the fifth-worst record in the league -- so Tuesday's matchup could make it tough for Dubnyk to rebound.
