Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Wednesday
Dubnyk will defend the cage against the Blackhawks on Wednesday,.
Dubnyk was given the hook in his previous appearance against the Avalanche on Saturday, after giving up six goals on 32 shots. In order to give the netminder some more time to rest, the team opted to give him the second night of the back-to-back Wednesday. The Hawks' offense is scoring 3.17 goals per game and will look to rattle Dubnyk early.
