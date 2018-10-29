Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between the pipes Monday

Dubnyk will start Monday's road game in Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has won his last four starts and for the year has posted a 1.96 goals-against-average. He has been one of the league's hottest goalies in the early going and should be started in all formats. The Canucks meanwhile have struggled to score this season, averaging just 2.50 goals each game. As a result, Monday's matchup is a solid one for the Wild's No. 1 netminder.