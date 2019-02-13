Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Blows lead against Flyers

Dubnyk allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Wild led 3-1 after the first period and then 4-3 early in the third, but still, Dubnyk couldn't hold the lead. He gave up two goals to the Flyers' power play, including the game-winner. This obviously wasn't the turnaround performance Dubnyk owners were hoping for. In the last five games, he is 1-3-1 with an .885 save percentage. Dubnyk still possesses a respectable 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage this season, but his record has dropped to 21-20-4, giving him the most losses in the league in 2018-19.