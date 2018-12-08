Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Blue-paint bound Friday

Dubnyk will tend the twine in Friday's game versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk's coming off a solid performance where he kept the Canucks to just two goals on 31 shots. The Oilers have won four of their last five games but averaged just two goals per game during that stretch. Dubnyk stands a good chance to limit the Oilers on the scoreboard, but his fantasy value may suffer if the Wild's offensive support is lacking.