Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Breaks slump
Dubnyk steered away 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Dubnyk allowed four goals in four straight games and had to be in danger of placement on the bench. He showed up this time with a stellar outing versus a worthy opponent to reach his 10th win of the season.
