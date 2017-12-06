Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Burned for four goals in defeat
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.
Dubnyk picked up his first loss in three starts, as his wildly inconsistent season continues. The 31-year-old owns a 11-8-2 record with a .914 save percentage, as he's been tough to roll out with confidence on a nightly basis. The team's play has helped him pick up victories, and we all know his potential as a fantasy netminder, but he's hard to depend on right now. Check out his opponent before making the call on whether to get him in your lineup.
