Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Burned for three goals in loss

Dubnyk gave up three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Canucks.

It was looking like a another great night for Dubnyk before Thomas Vanek tied the game late and then Brandon Sutter scored in overtime on a sweet move. It was just the second loss in seven games for Dubnyk, who has been at the top of his game of late. We wouldn't worry much about Sunday's loss, as his 17-9-3 record and .919 save percentage make him one of the more dependable fantasy netminders around.