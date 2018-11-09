Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Capitalizes on favorable matchup
Dubnyk made 27 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Dubnyk did what he needed to against what has been one of the worst offenses in the league in the early going, shutting the door after allowing Jake Muzzin to open the scoring less than five minutes in. A Minnesota defense that started off quite porous -- with 30 or more shots allowed against Dubnyk in each of his first six games -- has tightened up considerably of late, holding four of Dubnyk's past six opponents to 28 shots or fewer.
