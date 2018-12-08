Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Chased early by Oilers

Dubnyk lasted less than nine minutes in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers, giving up three goals on six shots before being replaced by Alex Stalock.

It seemed like the 32-year-old might be coming out of his funk when he allowed only two goals to beat the Canucks in his last start, but Dubnyk instead looked absolutely dreadful before getting the hook Friday. He now has a 3-6-0 record and .867 save percentage over his last 10 games, and the Wild may have no choice but to turn the No. 1 job over to Stalock until Dubnyk can get his head straight.