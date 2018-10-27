Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Chasing fourth straight win
Dubnyk will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk will square off against an Avs club that rallied back from a 2-0 deficit against the Senators and won by a 6-3 margin on Friday night. Colorado ranks seventh in goals per game (3.55) behind a speedy top line comprised of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but Dubnyk has crafted a three-game winning streak thanks, in large part, to his 1.00 GAA and .967 save percentage over that span.
