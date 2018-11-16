Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Coasts to victory

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Canucks.

Dubnyk probably wants Bo Horvat's power-play goal in the second period back but besides that, it was a solid performance from the Wild netminder. His teammates spent most of Thursday's game dominating the Canucks, giving them little room to breathe from start to finish. With the win, Dubnyk's record improves to 9-4-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .926 save percentage.