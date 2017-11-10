Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Collects first shutout of campaign

Dubnyk stopped all 41 shots he faced during Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

This was a particularly strong showing in a tough schedule spot for Dubnyk, as it was his second consecutive road start in as many nights. He entered with an underwhelming four wins, .903 save percentage and 3.04 GAA, but the Wild have also been dealing with a number of injuries early this season. Considering his body of work with Minnesota, it's probably best to remain patient with the veteran in the majority or fantasy settings.