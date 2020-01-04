Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Comes up big when needed

Dubnyk made 19 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.

He wasn't all that busy -- his counterpart, Connor Hellebuyck, saw more than twice as much rubber Saturday. But Dubnyk was good enough when he had to be. His single-game save percentage (.905) wasn't great, but a win is a win. And it was a nice way to snap a two-game losing streak. Dubnyk is actually 3-2 in his last five starts, which is remarkably better than his overall 8-10-2 record. Could his second half be much better than his first. Yes, in a word. And you might just be the surprising beneficiary.